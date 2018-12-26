Missoula red cross in 'urgent need' of blood donations

As Montana dives deeper into winter, the Department of Transportation officials said there are more weather-related crashes this time of year. This is turn impacts blood donation centers all across the treasure state.
The holiday season is a special time of year for many, but it's a tough few months for the American Red Cross' blood donation center.
"We're [at the Southgate mall] to collect [blood] units for patients who are in the hospital during the holiday season," Red Cross Donor Recruitment Representative Alex Harris said.
Harris adds blood donations often decline during the winter, but the demand is still high.
"Some of the challenges we face during the holiday season, specifically in December and January, is people are travelling for the holidays," Harris said. "There are seasonal illnesses such as the cold or flu so people aren't able to donate, and people are just busy."
Harris said donating blood takes less than a hour of your time, and it's an easy and free way to help others.
"One unit of blood that we collect here at the blood drives can help save up to three lives. A lot of the blood we collect goes to local Montana hospitals," Harris said. "This will help people who are already in the hospitals going through treatment, or people experiencing bad wrecks of anything that happened during the holiday season."
Harris adds every two seconds a patient in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion, and during the winter with more weather-related crashes, they need more Montanans to donate.
If you've never donated before, Harris said there's a few things you need to know before rolling up your sleeves.
"Donors need two forms of ID. They need to be really hydrated and have their blood pressure up. [They need to] be in good health and that they're feeling well enough to donate," Harris said.
She adds donating blood is not only lifesaving for patients in need, but can be rewarding to the donor as well.
"You might know someone who needs blood, or you might need blood eventually in your life, so knowing you helped someone out is a really good feeling," Harris said.
There a numerous pop-up donations centers around Missoula this winter. You can find when and where they will be the Red Cross website.