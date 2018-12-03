A Missoula county school is going the extra mile this holiday season by showing their students helping others can be fun, using one dodgeball at a time.
It's a classic middle school gym activity, and it's even getting some middle school teacher excited.
"It’s been a really fun opportunity for students and teachers to get together in a different form than the classroom and also we’ve raised quite a bit of money," Hellgate Middle School tech teach Jamie Blixt said.
Each year for the past six years, Hellgate Middle School in Missoula throws a dodgeball tournament fundraiser.
"The sixth through eighth grades and staff are able to sign up for teams. It’s a team of eight, three dollars a person," Blixt said.
She said all the money raised in the fundraiser goes to the Missoula Toys for Tots, which works to distribute toys to less fortunate children during Christmas.
"It's just been a lot of fun, last year i think we raised $1220 for toys for tots. That was our largest year to date," Blixt said.
More than 200 people, both staff and students, participated in the 2017 tournament.
"I think that’s probably the most fun, and for different reasons. Students either want to get with staff and have them on their team, or maybe they want to take it out on the staff I don't know," Blixt said.
While Blixt is the organizer of the fundraiser, she said it's a team effort putting on the show.
"It's really not just me putting everything together, it takes a village," Blixt said. "We have some staff members who are referees, we have staff members who are announcing and doing music."
But besides raising money for Toys for Tots, Blixt said there's a bigger message being taught with the tournament.
"It’s a really good opportunity for students to learn how to give back and that giving back to the community can be fun. To giving to a good cause can be fun and it fills a need in our community," Blixt said.
The Hellgate Middle School Toys for Tots dodgeball tournament is happening Friday, December 7, at 4:00 p.m. There is a one dollar admission fee for the public to watch.