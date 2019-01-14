Nearly 300 people in Missoula are homeless, according to the Poverello Center, Missoula's homeless shelter. It usually takes weeks to help a qualified applicant get into a housing program. But one man went from homeless to housed in just six hours.
Around 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning, Michael Hansen walked into the Missoula Housing Authority.
"We provide housing for a range of folks, some who may be homeless, have very little money, or working families," Program Director of Housing and Urban Development for the Missoula Housing Authority Jim McGrath said.
Hansen was living on and off the street for nine years, and was ready for a place to call home. He was referred to the Missoula Housing Authority's "Shelter plus Care" program.
"Shelter plus care program is permanent supportive housing," McGrath said. "We provide rental assistance, [and the people we serve] are matched with supportive services. These are for folks who are literally homeless."
After bringing all the right paperwork to his 10 a.m. appointment, Hansen got approval for a roof over his head by 3 p.m. that same day.
"Everything fell into place. We could document that he was homeless and we had all his paperwork together," McGrath said. Hansen had already identified a vacant unit, which happens to be one that we manage, so we knew about the unit. We were able to get him over [to the apartment], apply for it and they inspected that day."
Missoula Housing Authority owns or manages 750 unit throughout Missoula.
McGrath adds the normal admission process to get permanent housing can take weeks, or even months.
"It’s January, it’s really cold out there. If we can identify a homeless person and get them in quickly that’s great, we’re not promising we can do six hours for everybody because that was unusual."
More than 100 other families in Missoula use the Shelter plus Care program. The Housing Authority's other services help more than 900 people in the community.