During prime time on major TV networks, President Donald Trump used his first oval office address to speak on the partial government shutdown urging Americans to support a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
"All Americans are hurt by uncontrolled illegal migration. It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages," President Trump said.
Vondene Kopetski the chairwomen for the Missoula County Republican Central Committee said with the new legislative session starting, democrats and republicans are starting to talk about their priorities. For republicans, Kopetski said it's the nation's security.
"Every voter in the United States probably knows that one of President Trump's priorities is border security, as it should be," Kopetski said. "That's one of the things that our presidents [do when they] take an oath of office [and that is] to protect to the citizens of the United States.
Kopetski said the border wall is needed to better protect American citizens. She said the president addressing the nation himself on prime time TV will reach a wider audience.
"If you want to communicate, you have to tell people, then come back and maybe tell them again. Each time you expose that issue to an audience, you're bound to communicate to people that may not have heard the message," Kopetski said.
Erin Erikson, the founder of Missoula Rises, and progressive organization, said adding a wall between the U.S. and Mexico is not a comprehensive approach to national security. She adds that President Trump said in 2016 that Mexico will pay for the wall.
"[The border wall] wasn't even supposed to be funded by the American people," Erikson said. "Now his failed policy is sitting squarely on the shoulders of American workers."
Erikson said adding President Trump's border wall won't erase the issues the country faces with national security.
"The majority of Americans have a pretty good idea as to what is the reality of the situation at the border, you know with the migrants that are down there," Erikson said. "I'm not sure that his continued rhetoric on the issue is going to overcome the reality of what Americans are seeing."