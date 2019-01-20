Missoula International Airport sets another air traffic record for the fifth consecutive year in a row for the total number of flight arrivals and departures.
The airport is hitting record air traffic numbers, which is just one of the reasons why they are well on their way to adding an additional terminal.
Deputy Director of Missoula International Airport, Brian Ellestad, said they are up almost 10 percent of total new air traffic arrivals and departures.
He said adding American Airlines is a huge reason why air traffic is so high because he added more airline competition lowers air fares, so more people can afford to travel.
"Right now, this time of year we have 40 percent more seats in our market that we had in the year prior. So that's a lot of seats to fill, so really we want to make sure we fill those," said Ellestad.
Ellestad explained once they can fill these seats, they would like to add more connections and destinations.
But for now, he said there is a huge drop in airfare, which can help economic growth in Missoula.
"It just gives companies that have their travel budget, they are able to utilize their existing travel budget and stretch it a lot further than they would have two years ago," said Ellestad.
And because of this high demand the airport is working on constructing a new terminal, which is an estimated 67 million dollar project.
Project Manager, Tim Damrow, said the new terminal will replace this older building that's designed for smaller regional aircraft.
"We're going into a much more efficient lay out of the building, much larger and appropriately sized hold rooms, and more importantly something that can be designed and expanded into the future," emphasized Damrow.
Damrow said the new terminal will add more gates, parking, a new ticketing space, and will be built for larger, commercial aircraft.
Damrow said the TSA checkpoint was relocated last month and underground utility work in front where the new terminal will be is complete, and outside construction will start up again in March.
They are hoping to have their new terminal up and running by 2021.