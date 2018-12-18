The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is in need of more than $130,000 in monetary donations before December 31.
"Donated dollars are super important because of our purchasing power," Director of Development and Advocacy for the Food Bank Jessica Allred said. Because we're doing 10,000 services every single month, we buy in bulk and that purchasing power allows us to get so much more food for your dollar than anyone of us could get in a retail setting."
She adds one in five Missoula County residents, or more than 25,000 people relied on the food bank at least once in 2017.
But the food bank isn't just requesting cash, the organization is also seeking 26,000 pounds in non-perishable food donations.
"I don't know if we anticipated being this much busier," Allred said.
She adds the food bank is most in need of high protein non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, canned tuna or beans.
The food bank increased their money and food donation goals this year because there's a greater need for food in Missoula.
"Every single program that we have, this year experienced between a 20 and 40 percent growth," Allred said.
She adds donating to the food bank goes beyond supporting a charitable cause, it helps out a neighbor in need.
"When we have families leaving our food bank with their heads held a little higher and a little less stress because they know what will be on the table tonight. It very much is a real a tangible benefit not just for that family but for our whole community," Allred said.
You can donate online to the food bank here.
You can also drop off non-perishable food donations to any Missoula County fire station, First Security Bank location, or their donation center on Wyoming Street.