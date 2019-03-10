Thousands across Big Sky country changed their clocks an hour forward today, and the Missoula City Fire Department is urging Montanans to use daylight savings as a reminder to also check your smoke detectors.
Missoula City Fire Captain Bill Bennett said smoke detectors are one of the cheapest early detection devices for smoke or fire in homes. A critical part of having a smoke detector is to make sure its working properly.
Bennett suggest testing the batteries in your smoke detectors monthly, and changing the batteries annually, whether you think you need it or not.
"One of the recommendations [from experts] is that you pick a date such as day light savings, that jogs your memory to change the battery. So today would be the perfect day to change the battery and that includes hard wired smoke detectors," Bennett said.
Smoke detectors should be thrown out every 10 years, according to experts. Bennett adds when you're testing the batteries, take a peak at the expiration date on the device.