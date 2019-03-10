Missoula City Fire wins Seattle firefighter stair climb; Montana firefighters raise nearly $40,000

Dozens of Montana firefighters were volunteering in Seattle on Sunday, but it wasn't to fight fires, but to raise money for a charitable organization.
Eleven firefighters from Missoula City Fire department geared up to climb 69 flights of stairs at the Seattle Columbia tower to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
For the second year in a row, Missoula city fire took the "team title." Firefighter Andy Drobeck placed second at 11:11, Ben Brunsvold placed third at 11:16 and Blake Meyers placed 21st at 13:36.
"It's full firefighting ensemble [they wear during the climb], so boots, what we call bunker pants, bunker coat, helmet, gloves and then you carry a self contained breathing apparatus, which is your air pack," Missoula City Fire Operations Captain Bill Bennett said.
More than 30 firefighters from Missoula, Billings, Big Sky and Great Falls helped raised nearly $40,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
In total Bennett said the firefighter stair climb fundraiser got $2.4 million dollars of donations. He adds it's not just a fundraiser, but also a friendly competition amongst colleagues.
"The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is near and dear to our heart. Firefighters are competitive on natural basis so there's that to see who's literally the best, and also it's a bit of a social event," Bennett said.
Missoula City Fire needs to raise $1,500 as of March 10 at 7:30 p.m. to reach their goal. You can donate by clicking here.