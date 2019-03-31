Missoula city fire spring cleaning checklist can better protect a home

Missoula city fire officials say following their spring cleaning list could save your home one day.
Missoula City Senior Firefighter Charlene Bundy says clearing outdoor debris, such as leaves and pine needles can better protects ones home with the warming weather.
Bundy adds disposing of any non-essential papers such as old newspapers or letters inside ones home can declutter, while also providing less flammable paper inside ones house.
She also says before you throw steaks on the grill, check the hose.
"We recommend that you check the hoses for any kind of leaks before you ignite [the grill] for the first time of the year. That could be as simple as turning on your propane and listening for leaks," Bundy said.
She recommends cleaning out the lint filter inside your dryer because its one of the leading causes of home fires.
Bundy adds testing smoke detectors once a month, and changing out the batteries every six months is a good rule of thumb.