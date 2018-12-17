The Missoula city council is sending the proposed 68-unit subdivision in the South Hill neighborhood back to committee for further review.
More than 10 homeowners in the South Hill neighborhood spoke at the public hearing during the city council meeting on Monday to voice their concerns for the proposed housing unit.
Residents said the new subdivision, which would be built off Hillview Drive about a half mile Southwest of 39th street, will cause major flooding at the bottom of the hill.
“Please do not OK this the way it is. You don’t have all the facts, and Missoula is the one that is going to have to pay for this. Our people our taxes are going to have to pay, while they get the benefits of their subdivision, ” Real estate appraiser Lori Richards said.
The Missoula city council will make a decision on whether to approve a conditional use permit following further committee review.