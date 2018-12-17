The Missoula City Council voted in favor 11-1 to raise sidewalk snow removal violation fees from $42 to $150.
According to council members, the snow removal fees are complaint driven, meaning the city will look for icy sidewalks if a member of the public calls and complains to the public works department.
City officials said the fees will only be applied after a homeowner has gotten two notices from the public works department to remove snow off a public sidewalk.
Council Member for Ward two Jordan Hess said the raise in fees is intended to target serial violators who never shovel sidewalks, or absentee landlords.
Council Member for Ward four Jesse Ramos voted against the raise in sidewalk fees because he believes it’s “too much government force.”
“The fact that these sidewalks are not even owned by the citizens… forcing people to follow rules using government [force] is something that truly bothers me,” Ramos said.
Council Member for Ward three Heather Harp who voted in favor said sidewalks are public, and in order for everyday citizens to enjoy public amenities, she agrees with the raise in snow removal violation fees.
“The [sidewalk] belongs to the public it means every one of us in the room has the ability to walk on that sidewalk or in the streets and to use them. It’s irresponsible to pawn it off as the city’s problem.”
The sidewalk snow removal violations fees will take effect for the 2019 fiscal year.