Mission Montana Wood Band reunite to raise awareness for global education

Mission Montana Wood band jammed together for the first time in nearly a decade to bring awareness of global education to rural students in Montana.
Mission Montana Wood band, a Montana based country rock band, reunited in Missoula on Sunday to increase support for the Montana World Affairs Council. The organization educated students in Montana about global affairs topics, with the benefit concert on Sunday focusing on education rural communities about Japan.
Mission Mountain Wood band members say they're thrilled to reunited in Missoula, where they formed, while also helping the next generation of Montanans.
"What greater gift can you give to our youth then to give them a good start in education, and so this is very important of us to be here in support of that," band member Rob Quist said.
According to Montana World Affairs Council Executive Director Janet Rose on Monday 300 high school seniors from rural communities across Montana will go to the University of Montana to learn about the opportunities a college education can provide. She said this is part of the 15th annual Academic WorldQuest, an international trivia competition of global proportions.
Students will meet professionals in different fields of work from around the Montana. Some of these professions include ambassadors, mayors, National Geographic filmmakers, among others.