SWEET GRASS COUNTY – Law enforcement is asking for help in finding a 16-year-old boy who went missing in late June.
Officials with the Sweet Grass County Sheriff’s Office (SGCSO) describe Marshall Dammann as white, 5 feet 7 inches, weighing 160 pounds with dark blonde hair and blue eyes. Marshall was last seen in Big Timber on June 29 wearing a white and grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
The teenager was possibly traveling to Great Falls, according to SGCSO.
If you have information about Marshall’s location, you can call SGCSO at 406-932-5143.