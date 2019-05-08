KALISPELL - Montana authorities ask people to be on the lookout for a 73-year-old man who is accused of abducting his 8-year-old daughter, who may be in danger.
A release from the Montana Department of Justice says Tom Graham, 73, is believed to be driving a blue Dodge Caravan with license plate E0760.
It's believed he abducted his daughter, Jennifer Graham, age 8. The DOJ says the girl was last seen at school on May 6, and was reported to CPS as possibly being abused by her father.
Authorities believe Jennifer is in danger of physical harm.
The DOJ says the child is possibly traveling with her father and her mother, Christie Graham, who has a brain injury and can't drive.
Jennifer is described as a brown haired, blue eyed girl, 4'5", who weighs 60 lbs. Tom Graham is white haired, blue eyed, 6" and 175 lbs.
Authorities say the family may be headed to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, or Oklahoma or Texas.