Missing children found safe in Helena

Two children listed as missing and endangered last week have been found safe.
According to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to Prospect Avenue in Helena Saturday evening to reports that the two children, Alex and Krystl Kaufman, were there. Upon arrival, police arrested the children's mother, Shala Hood, on an Outstanding Felony Warrant for Custodial Interference.
A second person, Lonny Kaufman, was also arrested at the scene for Felony Obstruction of Justice and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
Both have been booked into the Lewis and Clark County Jail. The children were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.
We will bring you more information as it becomes available.