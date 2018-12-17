Butte police say a local woman reported missing over the weekend was found dead early Monday morning in a car accident on Blacktail Creek.
Undersheriff George Skuletich says they are not releasing the name of the woman at this time, but she is 27 years old and a Butte resident.
Skuletich says the woman’s family filed a missing persons report Sunday afternoon after the woman did not come home as expected, after leaving Pipestone Friday night.
The woman’s car was found upside down near Blacktail Creek around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, after it left the road and went through a field. Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Her cause of death has not yet been released by the coroner.