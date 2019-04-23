THREE FORKS - Authorities are searching for a Butte man whose vehicle was left at a fishing access.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says Ronald Lowny, 73, hasn't been seen in weeks.
His vehicle was found at the Drouillard Fishing Access on the Jefferson River near Three Forks, and has been there since about April 10, authorities say. They have reason to believe he's at risk of harming himself.
Anyone with information on Lowny's location is asked to call the Butte/Silverbow Sheriff’s Office at 406-497-6200.