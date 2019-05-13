The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office on Monday has located the body of a missing Bozeman man.
In a press release from the sheriff's office, officials say that Jon Keltner's body has been located up Leverich Canyon.
The 21-year-old's family had reported him missing last week, saying he was last seen in Bozeman on Thursday.
Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search of the area over the weekend.
The sheriff's office said that the Gallatin County Coroner has investigated the death and closed the investigation, although officials did not go into details about how Keltner died.
The area of Leverich Canyon will be open to the public as of Monday evening.