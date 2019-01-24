BOZEMAN- Police are in need of your help finding a missing boy who could potentially be in Bozeman. 

Tyrus Kyle Parr who is 10-years-old was taken by a noncustodial father by the name of Jeremie Richard from school. 

Its also believe that a woman named Tammy Irene Middleton Olson is with them. 

Parr was taken from school in Stevensville, Montana on January 16, 2019.  

Officials believe they were headed to Bozeman in a red Buick with Montana license plates.  

Plate number- 472364B

If you see either of these people you are asked to call the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 375-4060 or the Missoula Sheriff’s Office at (406)258-4810 or 911.  

Information from the National Center for Missing and Endangerded 

