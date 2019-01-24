BOZEMAN- Police are in need of your help finding a missing boy who could potentially be in Bozeman.
Tyrus Kyle Parr who is 10-years-old was taken by a noncustodial father by the name of Jeremie Richard from school.
Its also believe that a woman named Tammy Irene Middleton Olson is with them.
Parr was taken from school in Stevensville, Montana on January 16, 2019.
Officials believe they were headed to Bozeman in a red Buick with Montana license plates.
Plate number- 472364B
If you see either of these people you are asked to call the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 375-4060 or the Missoula Sheriff’s Office at (406)258-4810 or 911.
