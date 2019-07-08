UPDATE - From the Montana Department of Justice as of 7:58 pm Monday:
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Kayla Neal has been canceled. Kayla has been safely located. Missoula Police would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Justice, in conjunction with the Missoula Police Department, issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Kayla Neal.
Neal was last seen around 4 pm on Monday wearing skull print gray leggings.
She is described as 5'3," weighing 150 pounds with blue eyes and pink hair.
Neal is reportedly bipolar, schizophrenic and has tourette syndrome, which requires medication.
If you have any information on Neal's whereabouts, police ask that you call: (406)552-6300.