The Department of Justice issued this release at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday:
"The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled for Jennifer Graham. She and her parents have been located safely in Idaho and the child has been determined not to be in danger. The Flathead County Sheriff's Office thanks you for any and all assistance."
KALISPELL - Montana authorities ask people to be on the lookout for a 73-year-old man who is accused of abducting his 8-year-old daughter, who may be in danger.
A release from the Montana Department of Justice says Tom Graham, 73, is believed to be driving a blue Dodge Caravan with license plate E0760.