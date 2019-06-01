SUN RIVER – The Sun River may experience a minor flood stage for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.
N.W.S. asks people in the area to prepare in case water shows up on roadways and crop fields in the area. You’re encouraged to move to higher ground if flooding does arrive and travelers should avoid driving through water-filled roads.
The advisory on Saturday comes after Sun River residents experienced flooding for the better part of a week after it hit the area in late May.