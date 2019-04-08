Mike Eruzione in Bozeman, his message for kids chasing Olympic gold

BOZEMAN- Olympic -sized dreams in Bozeman getting more fuel.
This weekend the Gallatin Ice Foundation hosted its annual Gloves off Gala.
The purpose of this event is to raise money to build a year-round full sheet of ice in Bozeman.
Right now young skaters pursuing big hockey and figure skating dreams only have ice time a few months a year.
Every year the Gallatin Ice Foundation hosts its annual fundraising event to help raise the almost $5 million needed for the ice rink.
For this event, they had help from a big name in the hockey world.
Mike Eruzione, he came to town to lend his name to the event.
Eruzione was the captain of the 1980 Miracle on Ice hockey team that defeated the Soviet Union in Lake Placid.
He delivered the game-winning point and delivered gold for Team USA.
He says sports are important in every child's development and building a full sheet of ice in Bozeman will help fuel Olympic sized dreams for years to come along with giving kids a safe place to play.
“It gives kids somewhere to go, something to do instead of hanging around the streets they are not on the corners they are doing something they’re active,” Eruzione said “some of these kids have an opportunity maybe to play college hockey and I’m not just talking boys, I’m talking boys and girls so your able to create an atmosphere where kids have an opportunity and that’s all you want to give them.”
The skating community is about to lose its ice rink for the summer. That rink will close April 14 leaving young hockey players and figure skaters without ice until September.
The Olympic hockey great says he’s been to Bozeman many times and that he’s always enjoyed his time in Montana.
If you would like to donate to the Gallatin Ice Foundation to help kids have year-round ice you can do so here.