BOZEMAN - Montana State University’s Explore: Earth and Space Camp launched into its fourth year running on Monday.
Sponsored by NASA and MSU Academic Technology and Outreach, the free five day camp works with middle schoolers who have a budding interest in the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.
It’s Madison Passes’ first year at Explore Camp, and it’s already opening up this 11-year-old’s world.
“Yeah, I was pretty excited when I got accepted in,” says Madison, a student from the Crow Agency. “I was like, really excited. Because I felt like I can actually go somewhere, I can actually learn more stuff about the things that I’m really interested in.”
And while the sky may be the limit for some, Madison wants to go even higher.
“It was like, pretty awesome,” Madison says of watching a test rocket launch on Monday afternoon. But this preteen is dreaming of much larger rockets and challenges that are still on the horizon.
“It was pretty nice, but I hope I can like, make something from scratch. Built it, and I can actually feel successful.”
The camp is unique in its focus on opening doors and providing role models for underrepresented groups in STEM. Camp leaders estimate that about 35-40% of the students are native, and that number has been even larger in years past.
At this camp, students from Bozeman work alongside students from Browning and Hardin, and there’s a growing number of girls attending every year.
Julius Chavez is back for his second year at camp.
But even hundred of miles from his home in Hardin, he can’t stop thinking about what his experience can do to help his tribe.
"I want to kind of work on our reservation,” says the 13-year-old Crow student, “more rights to the natives. So yeah, I'm just trying to get more knowledge on doing that."
He wants to stop what he describes as a misuse of money in the Crow tribe, gang violence, restrictions on natives, and more. It’s an immense task, especially for a teenager, but Julius believes he can science and learning can make all the difference.
And while he isn’t sure if he’ll end up as a scientist, Julius knows that whatever he learns at camp can go a long way in helping the people he loves.
“[I want to] prevent our water pollution, because we can’t even swim in our river anymore.”
More than just a week at camp, organizers hope the experience will blossom a love of STEM careers in a new generation.
Says camp organizer and science outreach specialist for MSU’s Academic Technology and Outreach, Jamie Cornish: "We hope that they'll take it home, feel like they can improve their communities. And that there's a future for them in Montana to work in high-tech jobs."
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the camp is offering special classes for students, like programming Lego robots to mimic the moon landing.