BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol has been working overtime to help with the high number of accidents they're being called to statewide, as a result of the weekend's historic winter storm.
Over the last two days, the Treasure State has been hit by a range of conditions, with East Glacier residents buried by four feet of snow and Bozemanites driving over what's hardly more than a wet powder.
With snow coming down throughout Sunday morning, slide-offs and crashes kept Montana Highway Patrol busy.
MHP Trooper Fia Seau, out of Great Falls, says the problems drivers are experiencing statewide can be boiled down to bypassing the basics.
“It’s like the first snowfall, so people kind of freak out and they think they can do the same driving practices as normal on dry road conditions," says Seau. "And you can’t.”
Driving too quickly and making fast turns may be key mistakes Montana drivers pay attention to in the winter, but they're easy to forget when it's snowing in September.
Bozeman Trooper David Morris says he's seen the snow take drivers by surprise, and the situation has only been made worse since most people don't have winter tires on their vehicles yet.
If you haven't had a chance to get your winter tires put on - or don't want to commit to them so early in the season - take a deep breath and take it slow over the next few days.
“Just be aware, you know, of the road conditions," says Morris. "Slow down to an appropriate speed and give yourself plenty of distance between the vehicle in front of you."
As snow melted throughout Sunday in southwest Montana, drivers were threatened by icier streets on Sunday night and a new set of problems for anyone hoping to hit the road.
But the rules remain the same: in snow or ice - no matter the amount - keep the dial on your speedometer low.
“Drive according to road conditions," says Seau. "Slow down. Or just don’t drive, period.”