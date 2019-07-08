MHP responds to crash on Bozeman Hill

BOZEMAN- MHP had a busy fourth of July weekend.
Highway Patrol ended the weekend with a crash on Bozeman Hill which slowed down traffic for several hours.
This all taking place around four in the afternoon.
Sergeant McLaughlin from the Montana Highway Patrol tweeted that a car tried to pass a truck and trailer while changing lanes.
Speed was involved, he added in the thread they were going about 75 mph when the car tried to squeeze between the truck and trailer and a semi.
This all taking place going down the Bozeman Hill.
Investigated a crash on the Bozeman Hill where a passenger car tried to pass this truck and trailer while they where changing lanes. #patiencepreventscrashes#DriveSmart pic.twitter.com/Jmrbt7iWdK— Sgt McLaughlin (@SgtPatrick127) July 7, 2019