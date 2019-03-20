Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG... FOG HAS DEVELOPED IN THE HELENA, MISSOURI, AND GALLATIN VALLEYS THIS MORNING. SOME ROUTES BEING IMPACTED BY REDUCED VISIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING : INTERSTATE 90 FROM THREE FORKS TO BELGRADE, UNITED STATES 287 FROM THREE FORKS TO HELENA, AND INTERSTATE 15 IN THE HELENA VALLEY. MOTORIST SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES TO AS LOW AS A QUARTER OF A MILE OVER A SHORT DISTANCE. WITH TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING ACROSS THE REGION, ELEVATED SURFACES LIKE BRIDGES AND DECKS COULD BE SLIPPERY. SLOW DOWN, ALLOW EXTRA FOLLOWING DISTANCE BETWEEN VEHICLES, AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS WHEN DRIVING THROUGH FOG.