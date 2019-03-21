MISSOULA - The Montana Highway Patrol launched a new social media campaign to honor Trooper Wade Palmer, who was shot while on duty last Friday.
Troopers are encouraging the public to Wear Green for Wade to show support for Palmer as he continues to be treated in a Salt Lake City Hospital.
A suspect shot Palmer in the face and neck three times in Evaro early last Friday morning.
Montana Highway Patrol is encouraging the public to wear green and share photos using the hashtag #BacktheBlueWeartheGreen.
Trooper Wade Palmer— Trooper TJ Templeton (@Trooper_TJ) March 21, 2019
This hero. Our brother. This warrior in green. As he fights on we stand strong by his side. This community and this nation have risen with us. We feel it. We need it. Join us and “Wear Green for Wade”
Let’s show our true colors. #BacktheBlueWeartheGreen
Wednesday, MHP and Palmer's wife Lindsey released a joint statement about Palmer's condition. Lindsey shared the following update:
“Trooper Palmer was shot three times in the head, face and neck. He is stable but his condition is still considered extremely critical. He remains in a medically induced coma at a Utah hospital. He has not regained consciousness since the shooting on Friday. Due to the nature and extent of his injuries, it may be some time before we know more about his prognosis. The family asks for the public’s patience and for their understanding that updates will not necessarily be available on a daily basis. We will keep everyone updated as appropriate via the Highway Patrol and Department of Justice. We remain cautiously optimistic that Wade will continue to see steady improvements. We recognize, however, that the overall understanding of these improvements and what they mean in the long run is still evolving and unknown at this time. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers for Wade and for us.”
Three other people were also shot in the incident last week. Julie and Casey Blanchard are being treated for gunshot wounds. Shelley Hays died as a result of his injuries.
Johnathan Albert Bertsch remains in custody in the Missoula County Jail. He's charged with felony deliberate homicide and felony attempted deliberate homicide in the incident.