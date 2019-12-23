Menorah lighting in Bozeman points to a brighter tomorrow

BOZEMAN- With Monday being the first day of Hanukkah events are happening throughout the Bozeman area in celebration of the festival of lights.
Sunday a menorah was lit in celebration in downtown Bozeman, that giant menorah will stand on Bozeman’s Main Street for the next week in celebration.
It’s a miracle the Jewish people celebrate every year, centuries ago the Jewish people only had one day’s worth of oil to keep the temple lit and that one day’s worth lasted for eight nights.
The rabbi here in Bozeman is working to carry the tradition on and bring it to the people of this city for years to come.
“From the White House in D.C. to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, to the Red Square in Moscow, to Main Street in Bozeman Montana we light menorahs because the world must never stop fighting for a bright tomorrow,” Rabbi Chaim Bruk said, “that is the only way to defeat darkness, with light you can’t defeat darkness with any other way.”
The menorah in Bozeman was lit by Fire Chief Josh Waldo in celebration of those eight nights of light.
The rabbi’s congregation will be hosting a Hanukkah celebration on the 25th.
Latkes will be served up along with a menorah lighting, and games of dreidels. Everyone is welcome to celebrate the festival of lights
You can RSVP to events here.