Meet the new superintendent of the Bozeman schools, Bob Connors

BOZEMAN- The Bozeman School District has welcomed a new superintendent, Bob Connors from the Glasgow School District to town.
Connors sat down with Wake Up Montana to talk about the schools, himself and his love of Montana.
The Bozeman School District is ever-growing and following the departure of Rob Watson the for the Missoula School District, Connors says he’s excited to lead your child’s education.
After several years with the Glasgow School District, he’s bringing his many years of teaching in Montana to the school district that’s on the move.
With the new high school set to open and a remodel on the horizon for the existing Bozeman High School the new superintendent has his work cut out for him.
He brings a diverse array of experience to the position of teaching and working in both large and small school districts across the state.
He says this is not his first new school experience, he opened one in Glasgow but he fears that he could be judged for coming from a school district with 800 students to one that has over 7,000.
But says his 35 years of experience have prepared him for this, he says in all honesty, he doesn’t even feel like he goes to work when he walks into the office.
That’s how much passion he has for your child’s education.
“If you love a job you don’t go to work,” Connors said, “it’s something you do it’s a career, it’s a passion, it’s something you can reflect on and produce a lot of smiles.”
Working for the kids of Montana is something that brings him joy, he spoke with a smile about his time working with coaches, teachers, and students.
“I’ve probably had 22 days of difficult situations, that I dreaded coming to work [for]” Connors said, “the other time, I enjoy coming to work, I look forward to what’s coming up, so it’s going to be that type of obnoxious optimism that's going to get me through this position.”
Connors says he’s Montana through and through as he looked at the photos of grizzly bears and Butte on his office wall.
The University of Montana is where Connors got his bachelors and masters from its also where he played football.
The topic of football came up a few times in the conversation with the new superintendent, he says he’s cheering for both MSU and UM year-round, there is just one weekend a year he’s cheering a little louder for UM.
Now, for the first time in Bozeman history two high school football teams will be playing under the Friday night lights, the new superintendent said he would be rooting for both schools and is looking forward to what the new job has in store for him and his family.
TBT. Go Griz. Make some memories. Have fun! pic.twitter.com/bv5gfqldfC— Bob Connors (@_Bob_Connors) November 17, 2017