Meet the four people vying for superintendent of your child's education in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Meet the candidates for superintendent.
At the end of the school year superintendent Rob Watson will leave Bozeman for the Missoula County Public Schools leaving the position open in Bozeman.
June 12, you can meet the four candidates to fill the position in Bozeman.
From 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m stop by a community reception at Bozeman High School in the North Cafeteria, following that at 4:00 p.m. interviews begin at the Bozeman High School Berg Library.
The biographies from the school district of the four candidates are as followed-
Sarah Brown – Brown is currently the Chief of Human Resources for the School District of Manatee County in Florida. She has also worked as the Executive Director of Human Resources for 4J Eugene Public Schools in Eugene, Oregon, the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Development for Bassett Unified School District in La Puente, California, Human Resources & Labor Relations Coordinator for the Los Angeles County Office of Education in Downey, California, and the Training and Staff Development Supervisor for the School District of Hillsborough County in Tampa, Florida. Brown also worked for 11 years as a teacher and two years as a principal. Brown has a Doctorate of Education Degree in Educational and Organizational Leadership, a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University.
Robert Connors – Connors has been the Superintendent of Glasgow Public Schools since 2012. Before this, he worked as the Junior High Principal, High School Vice-Principal and Director of K-12 Special Education with Stevensville Public Schools. Connors has also
worked as a Business Teacher for Choteau and Laurel Public Schools and as a coach throughout his career. Connors has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Education and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Montana.
Christopher Hines – Hines has been employed by the Conroe Independent School District in Texas as a High School Principal, Assistance Superintendent, and Deputy Superintendent since 2001. Prior to this, he worked as a High School Principal for the Eanes Independent School District, the Hays Consolidated School District and as a Teacher and Assistance Principal for Aldine Independent School District in Texas. Hines holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Master’s Degree in English from Texas State University and the University of Houston, respectively. He received his Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership from Sam Houston State University.
Richard Schroeder – Schroeder currently works as the Senior National Director of Academic Planning for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in Massachusetts. He previously worked as the Chief Academic Officer for Rockford Public Schools in Illinois, the Executive Director of Strategic Planning and Assessment for East Aurora School District in Illinois, and as the Principal and Director of Principal Support for the North Shore School District in Illinois. Schroeder holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Elementary and Secondary Education, a Master’s Degree in History and Educational Leadership from Northeastern Illinois and the University of Illinois, respectively. He obtained his Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership and Organizational Change from the University of Illinois.
*Information courtesy of Bozeman Public Schools