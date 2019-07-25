Meet the Bozeman bodybuilder selling the best milkshakes in Montana

BOZEMAN- A Bozeman candy shop owner is celebrating winning two awards you might not expect to see together – for best milkshake in the state, and a professional body builder title.
When Kimberlee Greenough is not in her Bozeman shop she hits the gym.
The owner of the Candy Jar loves eating healthy and working out, but she also loves peanut M&M's and all things chocolate.
When she's working out for a competition she says it's hard not to eat what's in her shop. But the first thing she does when she walks off that competition stage, she eats candy.
Greenough grew up in Helena, MT going to the Parrot a local candy and soda fountain, so when the opportunity to open up her shop and create milkshakes presented itself to her, she jumped at it.
Each shake is a labor of love, uniquely designed with her Montana roots woven into them and then handcrafted right in front of you.
“It was a lot of research, when I put them together I wanted them to be Montana themed,” Greenough said, “thus they are called mountain mug shakes, they are all named after either experience, places, or feelings of Montana.”
Just a few days ago she took home a title, IFBB Pro from the International Federation of Bodybuilding but a few months back she took home another title.
Best milkshake in the State of Montana, given to her by Cosmopolitan Magazine.
You can read about that here.
People still laugh at the pro-bodybuilder when they come into her shop asking for the owner.
“They ask for the owner, they are usually shocked,” Greenough said, “they say, do you not eat what you sell I guess, I’m not what you would call a traditional candy store owner.”
Ice cream and candy are her weakness. It takes her back to trips out with her mom and dad.
Greenough wants to give everyone the sweet memories she had as a child at the Parrot to the kids here in Bozeman, that’s why she’s working hard making milkshakes and selling candy to give memories to kids, kids of all ages.
She hopes that down the road her little shop will have the same legacy of the Parrot, she'd like to be Montana's candy shop.
If you’re interested in stopping by you can get more information by clicking here.
