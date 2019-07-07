BOZEMAN - The 1949 Mann Gulch Fire remains one of the worst wildland fire tragedies in American history, claiming the lives of 13 firefighters in just a few minutes. The sacrifice of those men lives on today, as a new generation of heroes follows in their footsteps.
The trees have grown back, its witnesses have moved on, but the memory of the Mann Gulch Fire near Helena lives on 70 years later. The youngest warrior fighting for its memory: 11-year-old Colt Barnard.
Colt grew up watching mom Audrey Walleser risk her life for others as a wildland firefighter.
“I just want to know what she does more,” he says.
As he learned more about wildland firefighting and the different roles it offered, Colt grew engrossed by the role of smokejumpers. He hopes to become both a smokejumper and history teacher when he grows up.
“My hero is [Mann Gulch smokejumper] leader ‘Wag’ Dodge," Colt says excitedly. "He wasn’t one of those loud, outgoing people. He is just one of them that is quieted by nature and did everything he could to help his men.”
Fittingly, Colt and Audrey visited Mann Gulch last month, allowing the 11-year-old to see firsthand the challenges the smokejumpers faced and the lack of funding to honor their memories.
They listened to James Keelaghan's "Cold Missouri Waters," which tells the story of the Mann Gulch Fire and the lives it took. Colt brought a white flower to lay on each of the firefighters' crosses, which were spread out over miles and placed in the locations where each body was found. He and his mother took turns running up the same hill that two of the three survivors crossed to escape the flames.
But what stuck with Colt most were the damaged memorial crosses, inspiring him to come up with a solution to rehabilitate them.
One of the biggest hurdles in honoring the Mann Gulch firefighters is that wildland firefighters can’t accept donations.
Walleser, now a fire public information officer in Montana, explains that as federal workers, wildland firefighting crews can’t accept donations, which would help them take care of memorials like the one in Mann Gulch.
“It's really limited in Montana,” says Walleser about additional wildfire funding. “Most of the support we get is from out of state.”
For his 4-H project this year, Colt is auctioning off a painting of a firefighter by Ennis artist Sarah Morris to the highest bidder. The money will go to restoring the memorial crosses at Mann Gulch.
“What I'm trying to do with this is raise money because when we hiked up [to the gulch] in June,” Colt explains, “we saw half the crosses were demolished 'cause of erosion and everything. So we wanted to raise money and get new crosses up there as soon as possible.”
His mom and her fiancé, Ben Martin, have supported Colt every step of the way.
“I mean, as a parent you kind of always try to get those parenting wins in,” says Walleser. “A lot of kids don't even know what their parents do, and so being able to have that relationship and that open conversation dialogue with your kids is so important.”
The tragic fire changed everything about the way fires are fought. It prompted the creation of the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, and the Fire Science Laboratory in Missoula.
In January, Colt’s mission will continue as he heads to play in the elite East vs. West game. He’ll be making football sleeves with the names of each jumper to wear in the big game.
If you want to support Colt Barnard’s mission and bid on the painting, click here.