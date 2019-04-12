Meet people who help orchestrate the safety of the community at BBQ this weekend

BOZEMAN- This coming Tuesday the Gallatin County Commissioners will name this week as “911 Dispatch Worker Appreciation Week.”
They are the people you call on the worst day of your life, the hope is that you never need to call them but they're always there if you need them.
Sitting behind the six screens at the 911 Dispatch Center in Gallatin County is a hard-working group of people who care about getting you the help you need.
They say their job is hard but not because of the work but because sometimes it's emotional to hear the calls they take.
Oftentimes people forget behind the police car or fire truck that's brought to them when they need emergency services is someone sending that vehicle to their aide.
“I mean everyone always wants to be out there...[they want to] be the cop or what not but there’s a whole background for them to even get the call that they go on” Delaware Steinguber a 911 Dispatcher said, “so just to be that light and support on the other side and be the first one to help a family is big.”
This weekend in celebration of the hard work and dedication the 911 dispatchers give to our community we are celebrating them.
Wake Up Montana, Gallatin County, Town & Country, and Lehrkinds are throwing them a BBQ.
You can stop by the 911 Dispatch Center for a BBQ with your Dispatcher Sunday afternoon.
From 11-2 P.M. at 1705 Vaquero PKWY, Bozeman, MT
Town & Country is donating burgers and Lehrkinds is donating Coke.
There will be goodies for kids, tours of the 911 Dispatch Center and maybe even a fire truck.
This is a great opportunity to meet people who help orchestrate the safety of the community.