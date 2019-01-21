Meet local law enforcement today at the Bozeman Mall

BOZEMAN- With the kids out of school today celebrating Martin Luther King Day the ABC Montana Right Now station in Bozeman has you covered with an event to bring the kids to today.
You can stop by the Bozeman Mall 10 AM to 12 PM with the kids for an opportunity to meet with members of local law enforcement.
Area first responders will also be bringing with them the vehicles they use to perform their daily jobs.
This event will feature a K-9 unit, multiple ambulances, fire trucks and a life flight helicopter.
Those vehicles will be displayed for kids to jump in and experience firsthand.
“It’s a great opportunity to learn more about first responders in the community,” Police Chief Stephen Crawford said, “It’s also a good chance to meet with them and see them in a situation that’s not an emergency, so it’s a low-stress positive event where we can get to meet with community members and they get to know us as people.”
Chief Crawford says he will be handing out stickers and testing sirens but thinks the kids will be pretty interested in the life flight helicopter.
Members of the Montana Right Now News team will also be there.
So stop by and meet Bradley Warren from Wake Up Montana, Rachel Just from Montana Right Now and talk sports with SWX’s Aunica Koch.
