BOZEMAN- A special event in Gallatin County is honoring the 911 dispatchers who are always on the other end of the line, providing a calm response during the worst emergencies.
This coming Tuesday the Gallatin County Commissioners will name this week as “911 Dispatch Worker Appreciation Week.”
Sitting behind the six screens at the 911 Dispatch Center in Gallatin County are hard-working people who care about getting you the help you need.
They say their job is hard but not because of the work but because sometimes it's emotional to hear the calls they take.
“I mean everyone always wants to be out there...[they want to] be the cop or what not but there’s a whole background for them to even get the call that they go on,” says dispatcher Delaware Steingruber. “So just to be that light and support on the other side and be the first one to help a family is big.”
This weekend, Gallatin County, Town & Country and Lehrkinds are throwing a cookout for the dispatchers.
Stop by the 911 Dispatch Center for a Barbecue with your Dispatcher Sunday afternoon from 11 AM-2 PM at 1705 Vaquero Parkway, Bozeman, MT
Town & Country is donating burgers and Lehrkinds is donating soda.
There will be goodies for kids, tours of the 911 Dispatch Center and maybe even a fire truck.