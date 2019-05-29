Meet Bobcat Hockeys new coach, three-time Olympic and NHL player Pete Budaj

BOZEMAN- Three-time Olympic and NHL player Pete Budaj has moved into town to coach the MSU Bobcat Hockey team.
Budaj tells Wake Up Montana the team caught his eye last year due to their explosive season.
His plan is to bring his experience to the table and help the team make it even farther this year.
Budaj has played in a total of three Olympics, 2006, 2010, and 2014 and he added the 2006 games are his most memorable as they were his first.
Professionally he played in Montreal, Colorado, Tampa Bay, and, Los Angeles.
But Budaj has a little history with the Gallatin County area, his brother played for the Butte Irish back in the early 2000s.
He’s now ready to be a bobcat and help the program continue to grow.
“I just want to bring my experience, to help the kids to reach their potential and kind of have the drive to keep going, more and more and higher and higher,” Budaj said, “I’m very excited it’s a good challenge I think we have good coaching and a great city to so, I think we can get something going.”
The current coaching staff says his level of experience is something they want to utilize as much as possible, he’ll be working with goalies and special teams.
Budaj's move though was actually quite planned it was becoming a coach here that was a little bit of a surprise.
The Budaj family did not want to raise their kids in Los Angeles, they were looking for a wide-open place to be a family, with Budaj’s wife’s family being from Montana and she herself being a Bobcat, Bozeman was an easy move.
“I just really love the place, I love nature and I think it’s very cool for the kids,” said Budaj, “I think it’s a great place to raise the kids so we decided this was going to be our destination after everything was done.”
He’s excited to get back on the ice and help turn the Bobcats into champions, he says his goal is to take the team even farther than they went last year.
Budaj added that he’s lived all over the world but he’s excited to start his life here, he is also incredibly grateful to his fans over the years and thoroughly enjoyed his time playing in Montréal.