When driving about on the highway, have you ever seen a dirt hill that seemingly leads to nowhere and wondered what it’s for?
The Montana Department of Transportation say it has received an increase in questions like the one above, as more and more construction projects have taken off across Montana over the years.
In response, the state department created an educational safety video on surcharging, one aspect of bridge and highway projects that is regularly asked about.
MDT says surcharging is a relatively inexpensive process that helps stabilize the ground below a designated road so that it can handle the expected load that comes from construction.
“Our goal is to help Montanans embrace this process. It is there to help create a safe roadway while saving thousands of dollars in the process,” MDT wrote in an email sent to KFBB.