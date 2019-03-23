BOZEMAN – Construction crew will start making safety improvements to Frontage Road, Highway 205, between Belgrade and Bozeman starting Monday, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
The project is roughly two miles long. It will start two miles east of the Bozeman Airport and ends two miles west of Nelson Road.
Some improvements reportedly include turn lanes into Mountain View Subdivision for safer access to residents and motorists, wider shoulders and flattened slopes along the sides of the road. Additionally, the project will also implement rumble strips to reduce rollover crashes and replacements for two box culverts at Baxter Creek.
MDT says they expect one lane in each direction to remain open during construction, though traffic may temporarily be reduced at times to one lane with a traffic signal or flaggers. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 miles per hour, and drivers should expect delays that could range anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes.
Construction efforts will typically take place from 6:00 AM to 10 PM.
MDT says they expect the project to be complete by fall 2019.
For more information, you can go to the MDT’s official site here.