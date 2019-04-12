MISSOULA - As Superintendent Mark Thane retires, Missoula County school officials have narrowed the search for a replacement to three candidates, including one from Bozeman.
The Board of Trustees picked David Baugh, Jan Haven and Robert Watson as finalists.
David Baugh is a superintendent at a school district in Pennsylvania, according to his resume. Jan Haven is a district leader in Milwaukee.
Robert Watson is the only Montana candidate, as superintendent of Bozeman schools.
The public is invited to get to know the finalists on Thursday, April 18. A community meet-and-greet is scheduled for 4:30-5:30 PM at Sentinel High School.
