McClusky Fire grows to nearly one thousand acres near Whitehall

WHITEHALL - The McClusky Fire has now reached over 1,000 acres in size after getting kicked up Wednesday afternoon.
The fire is burning three miles northeast of Delmoe Lake and 13 miles northwest of the Whitehall area. Right now, the fire is spreading in three directions.
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department officials say there are no threats to homes in the area. Two different roads are closed for public safety - Whitehall Road and Halfway Creek Road.
Over seventy fire personnel are assigned to the fire, including two Type 1 Hotshot crews, two engines, and miscellaneous overhead and support teams.
Fire managers are monitoring weather and changes in fire activity.