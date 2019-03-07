Marga Hosaeus gym and fitness center at MSU are closed Thursday after a partial building collapse.
The Bozeman Fire Department was called to the scene at 2:20 Thursday morning. On scene they found a partial roof collapse. A large amount of steam was coming from the building becuase of broken heating pipes. They did not find a fire, though.
No one was in the gym area at the time of the collapse and no injuries were reported.
We have a team on scene and will be bringing updates throughout the day.
Here is a press release from Bozeman Fire:
Shortly after 2:20am Bozeman Fire was dispatched to the MSU PE/fitness center. Once on scene Bozeman Fire officials noticed a partial roof collapse on the backside of an unoccupied gym area.
There was NO fire or smoke found but rather a significant amount of steam from the buildings broken heating pipes. Again NO fire was found, and no injuries reported.
There is limited information available at this time as the area will be investigated during daylight hours.
Marga Hosaeus gym and fitness center are closed by MSU and students are being ask to avoid the area until further notice from MSU.