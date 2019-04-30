Man who made bomb threats in Bozeman, bail set at $200,000

BOZEMAN- The man who made bomb threats in Bozeman went before a judge in court for his first appearance.
A possible explosive device shut down Bozeman Saturday by the mall.
Jacob Michael Burritt, 27, faces several felony charges related to the Saturday, April 27 incident at Magic Diamond II Casino.
Burritt had almost nothing to say at one point he even dropped his head on the table.
He's jailed on charges including robbery, arson, explosives possession and drug possession.
Court documents say he may have been high on methamphetamine at the time.
“Based on what I've seen in the affadavit and what's been presented here in this court, the court does find a severe safety issue for the community itself. As such, taking that into account, I'm setting bail at the amount of $200,000." Judge Bryan Adams said.
His public defender argued for a $10,000 bail which the judge did not agree with, the public defenders citing that Burritt's finances would not allow him to make bail.
Burritt is on a six-month deferred sentence out of the City of Belgrade for obstructing a police officer, he has prior felony burglary charge and a number of other misdemeanor offenses.
His criminal history also indicates several probation violations in the past.
Judge Adams set his bail at $200,000, his next hearing is set for May 17th at 8 a.m. and no plea was made