A man sustained a major head injury after a snowmobile crash near West Yellowstone Saturday.
The following is from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office:
“On Saturday December 29, 2018 at 9:30 am, the WestYellowstone PD Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a snowmobile crash on the Two Top Trail, approximately 8 miles west of West Yellowstone. The injured party, a 26-year-old man from North Carolina, had sustained a major head and face injury when the snowmobile he was riding on left the trail and crashed into a tree.
Personnel from the Gallatin County Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire Department responded.
Rescuers met the injured party at the scene of the crash approximately forty-five minutes after the initial call for help. The injured man was conscious, but not alert and unable to verbally respond to rescuers. The man had major facial contusions and a significant head injury. Due to heavy snow and wind, rescue personnel were unable to launch a rescue helicopter. The patient was treated on scene by paramedics, placed in a specialized rescue sled, and transported to a nearby location to meet an ambulance crew. The ambulance then transported the patient to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.