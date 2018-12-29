Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE AT PASS LEVEL, WITH 1 TO 4 INCHES IN THE VALLEYS. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...BEAVERHEAD, MADISON AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. TEMPERATURES WILL FALL DURING THE DAY ON SUNDAY. STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE BLOWING SNOW, POOR VISIBILITY, AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&