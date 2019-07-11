BOZEMAN - A Montana State University worker is in custody after a social media post raised concerns.
MSU Chief of Police Frank Parrish said the suspect, who has not been identified, was an employee of MSU who was in the process of being terminated.
The man reportedly made a social media post alluding to violence and reading in part "F-- this life I am ready to check out," Parrish said.
Police were also concerned by a report that the man owns at least three guns.
MSU campus police, Bozeman city officers and Gallatin County sheriff's deputies responded to campus to find the man and arrest him.
No weapons were found during the arrest.
The man's name hasn't been released, pending criminal charges.
The MSU campus was under a shelter-in-place warning for over an hour on Thursday.
-Reporting by Rachel Louise Just