BELGRADE - A fatal accident is causing traffic delays in the Belgrade area.
The Montana Highway Patrol responded to Jackrabbit Lane and Cameron Bridge Road just before 6:45 AM Thursday.
MHP Trooper Brad Moore says the vehicle was southbound on Jackrabbit Lane, drifted off the road, rollled and hit a power pole.
A middle-aged male was the sole occupant of the vehicle and could not be revived.
Moore says it's possible that the man had a medical incident that precipitated the crash.
Drivers should expect delays and reduced speeds in the area. Southbound traffic is single lane.