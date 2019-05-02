Jackrabbit Fatal 050219

BELGRADE - A fatal accident is causing traffic delays in the Belgrade area. 

The Montana Highway Patrol responded to Jackrabbit Lane and Cameron Bridge Road just before 6:45 AM Thursday. 

MHP Trooper Brad Moore says the vehicle was southbound on Jackrabbit Lane, drifted off the road, rollled and hit a power pole.

A middle-aged male was the sole occupant of the vehicle and could not be revived.

Moore says it's possible that the man had a medical incident that precipitated the crash.

Drivers should expect delays and reduced speeds in the area. Southbound traffic is single lane. 

