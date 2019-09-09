BOZEMAN - A man faces a charge of assault with a weapon after allegedly hitting a Party City employee with his pickup.
A police report filed in Gallatin County says that on Sept. 6, Brian Leroy Belling, 60, of East Helena, used his pickup to attack a man in the parking lot of Party City on North 19th Avenue.
The Party City employee told police that Belling was contracted to do electrical work at the store, and was in the parking lot about to leave.
The employee ran out to ask Belling for some paperwork. Belling allegedly refused, became irate at the employee, revved his pickup and lurched forward several times, hitting the employee and knocking him down. The employee told police that his knee was scraped and he was soaked on the wet ground.
Belling disputed the employee's version of events. He told police that he didn't think the paperwork was needed, and that the employee banged on his truck excessively and yelled at him. He said he believed the employee "jumped out in front of his vehicle and fell to the ground and faked the entire thing."
Belling was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a weapon.