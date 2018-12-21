A Deer Lodge man is behind bars in Butte Friday, after police say he stole a Papa John’s delivery car and led police on a brief, high-speed chase.
Waylon Willie Bearground, 28, is charged with four felonies and four misdemeanors related to the incident, including Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Endangerment and DUI.
Butte-Silverbow Undersheriff George Skuletich says the theft and chase happened Thursday night and during the pursuit, Bearground slammed on the brakes of the Papa John’s car, causing a police officer to crash into the back.
Bearground allegedly continued driving, but was arrested shortly after by another officer on someone’s lawn on McKinley Street.
According to the Montana Department of Corrections database, Bearground was sentenced to prison time for Escape and Criminal Endangerment charges, out of Yellowstone and Big Horn counties.