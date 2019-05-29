LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Roundup Parade began 93 years ago, and for the last 67 it’s been on the same route through the city’s historic downtown. But for the first time this year, as the route permit for the community landmark was denied, that might change. Now, concerned residents are fighting back on the proposed route change, saying it could prove to be a blow to the city itself.
In close-knit towns like Livingston, change doesn’t come quickly; when it does, it’s often met with skepticism. But a group of the city’s residents are greeting the route change possibility for the famous parade with more than skepticism, and they’re certainly not taking it lying down.
The town of 7,500 thrives off of the exposure and $2 million dollar income that comes from the three-day Fourth of July-centered Roundup Rodeo, which the parade serves as an introduction to. Some smaller businesses in town reportedly make more in that weekend than they do all year. The Roundup is the city’s largest and one of the state’s longest-running parades, and it’s only grown in recent years.
Phillip Bowers has been in the parade since he was a kid, and in the last few weeks he's been fighting to keep the same downtown route.
“As long as I can remember, we’ve been in the parade. My dad’s [been] an outfitter since 1985… I could probably count on one hand the number of times I haven’t been in the parade,” Phillips says.
He’s wearing a “Make the Parade Great Again” cap, which was printed for him that morning at Mountain Air Sports Screen Printing in Livingston. The hat is, in a way, part of the rebellion for historic parade supporters, a way to spread their message. While Phillips was only one of three people to own the specialized hat as of Wednesday afternoon, supporters have plans to print even more to sell around town in the coming days.
Some have accused newcomer City Manager Michael Kardoes of trying to get rid of the parade for good, confronting him at last week's city commission meeting about their concerns. But Kardoes says that’s never been what he’s looking for.
"The parade's a great function for the city… I think everyone in town enjoys it,” Kardoes acknowledges. “A lot of people come from out of town. It's just a great feature in the city for that time period, for the rodeo. So, no - there's no animosity for the parade. I think everyone wants the parade."
For Kardoes and other city officials, the goal of moving the parade route away from the historic downtown is to prevent a serious accident as floats, people, and animals crowd the aging streets. So far, there have been no major accidents that the parade has kept emergency services from responding to. But Kardoes says he doesn’t ever want to see that situation arise.
“As far as the city’s position is, we’re just looking at public safety,” Kardoes clarifies. “Because the parade has become so big and it is so popular, it’s making it tougher and tougher to get through some of the traffic issues.”
He and other officials want to move the parade off of the downtown route and into a nearby neighborhood, where there is more space and accessibility will not be as severely impacted in the city center. Livingston residents opposed to the change say that won’t work for a number of reasons, especially when moving the parade to a neighborhood might take away attention from the businesses that work hard to be a part of the Roundup weekend.
“I mean, it is... it’s downtown,” says longtime Livingston resident Sierra Nardella, manager of Mountain Air Sports, about what defines the parade for her. “[Not having the parade downtown] would be like saying we don’t have the rodeo three nights of the year. You know? It’s always been like that.”
The issue is expected to be addressed at next Tuesday’s city commission meeting, which will start at 5:30 PM in the community room at the City/County Complex in Livingston.