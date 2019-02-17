Looking for somewhere to warm up during the day?

GREAT FALLS- Also in Great Falls St. Vincent de Paul is reaching out to those who need something to eat or a place to warm up during the day when it's below 25 out.
In the last couple days, St. Vincent de Paul has had three people get amputations because of how bitter cold it is outside. Their urging those who need warmth to head over to their facility Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They'll have things like coffee, soup, and a place to relax.
"A lot of the individuals that we serve over here they're just starting jobs or newly in a position. And transportation is a huge barrier so we are always in need of bus passes,” said Jennifer Lehman the Homeless Outreach Coordinator at St. Vincent de Paul.
In the meantime, they're also looking for donations like tarps, sleeping bags, tents, and gloves. You can drop off any of these things or other donations at their location at 426 Central Avenue West.